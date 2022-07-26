Some unique features of Telangana State

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. What are the schemes implemented by the Telangana State to resolve the problems faced by handloom weavers and their socio-economic development?

a) Cash credit limit

b) Loan waiver scheme

c) Wage compensation linked input subsidy

d) Telangana handloom weavers thrift fund saving and security scheme

e) All of the above

Ans: e

Explanation: Several schemes are being implemented by Telangana State in order to resolve the problems faced by handloom weavers and their social economic development. They are:

• Cash Credit limit

• Telangana handloom weavers rift fund saving and security schemes

• Old age pensions

• Wage compensation linked input subsidy

• Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata (HSS) under NHDP

• Loan waiver scheme

2. Which of the following statements is/are correct about Mega Textile Park at Warangal?

i) India’s largest integrated textile park

ii) 1200 acres in the first phase

iii) High quality infrastructure like water, power and connectivity at doorstep

iv) Skill building in spinning, weaving and garmenting

Select the correct answer using the code given below

a) i, iii and iv only b) i, ii and iii only

c) ii, iii and iv only d) i, ii, iii and iv

Ans: d

Explanation: The government has fast-tracked development of Kakatiya Integrated Mega Textile Park in Warangal district. The mega textile park will be equipped with state of the art infrastructure and amenities.

• India’s largest integrated textile park

• 1200 acres in the first phase

• High quality infrastructure like water, power and connectivity at doorstep

• 21 MLD common effluent treatment plant

• Common facilities like workers dormitories, warehouses, testing labs

• Dedicated technical training centre- MoU With PSG institute

• Skill building in spinning, weaving and garmenting

• Will include cotton, synthetics, man-made fibres, and technical textiles units

3. Which of the following statement is/are correct about Nirmal paintings and toys?

i) It is established in 1955 and got President award

ii) It has got patent in the year 2009 and GI in 2008

iii) These painting are of golden in color

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

a) i only b) i, ii and iii only

c) ii and iii only d) ii only

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Nirmal paintings and toys are established in 1955 and also received the President award.

• These painting are of golden in colour and it is prepared by locally-available colours as well as teak called as ‘Puniki Karra/Chekka’.

• Playing cards called as – Ganjifa is also made by these people. It got patent in the year 2009 and GI in 2008.

4. What are the different types of SEZs?

i. Multi sector SEZ

ii. Sector specific SEZ

iii. Free trade and warehousing zone

iv. All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The different types of SEZ (Special Economic Zones) are:

• Multi sector SEZ- requiring a minimum of 1000 hectares of land

• Sector specific SEZ- requiring a minimum of 100 hectares of land

• Free trade and warehousing zone- requiring a minimum of 40 hectares of land

• IT/ITES/handicrafts/bio-technology/non-conventional energy/gems and jewellery SEZ- requiring a minimum of 10 hectares of land

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles