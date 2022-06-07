Learn about Telangana’s schemes and policies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: This article will help you understand the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions on Telangana’s schemes and policies that can be asked in the upcoming public recruitment examinations.

1. Which is the first village in Telangana that got digital literacy?

a) Rajanna siricilla b) Bammera c) Attapur d) Basara

Ans: d

2. The largest medical equipment production park in the country was inaugurated on June 17, 2017 in which place in Telangana?

a) Kothur (Ranga reddy) b. Konda paka (Siddipet)

c) Boyinpally (Hyderabad) d. Sultanpur(Sanga reddy)

Ans: d

3. Which is the nodal agency for implementation of Telangana ‘Palle Pragati’ Scheme?

a) Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty

b) Society of National Development

c) State Government

d) None of the above

Ans: a

4. Which of the following statement related to T-HUB is correct?

a) To bring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and mentors on to a single platform

b) To create best start-ups and entrepreneur organisations in/to Hyderabad

c) Link, educate and promote all entrepreneurship – related stake holders

d) All the above

Ans: d

5.Match the following

1. Telangana Palle Pragathi a) 7 July, 2015

2. E-Health b) 2 October, 2014

3. Kalyana Lakshmi c) 1 February, 2015

4. Arogya Lakshmi d) 1 January, 2015

a) 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d

b) 1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-d

c) 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b

d) 1-b, 2-c, 3-d, 4-a

Ans: d

6. Match the following

1. White card holders a) 35 kilo rice per family

2. Annapurna card holders b) 6 kilo rice per each individual

3. Handloom workers c) 10 kilo rice per family

4. Antyodaya Annayojana card Holders d) 25 kilo rice per family

a) 1-b, 2-c, 3-d, 4-a

b) 1-c, 2-b, 3-d, 4-a

c) 1-b, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d

d) 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c

Ans: a

7. When did the new Panchayat Raj Act came into force in Telangana?

a) October 3, 2017

b) January 5, 2017

c) January 24, 2018

d) April 18, 2018

Ans: d

8. What is the amount that the Telangana government is providing for the families of sun-stroke death victims under the scheme ‘Apatabandu’?

a) Rs. 55,000 b) Rs. 50,000 c) Rs. 60,000 d) Rs. 65,000

Ans: b

9.Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has been introduced with effect from —– for unmarried girls.

a) October 2, 2014

b) October 6, 2014

c) October 4, 2014

d) October 3, 2014

Ans: a

10. What is the amount Telangana Government spent on farmers investment support scheme in 2018-19 budget?

a) 10,000 cr b) 12,000 cr c) 15,000 cr d ) 20,000 cr

Ans: b

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .