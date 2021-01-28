Learn the art of belly dancing

The three-day workshop will be held in Hyderabad by Damini Sahay of Junkeri

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Have you always wanted to learn how to belly dance? Look no further because Junkeri, a Mumbai-based belly dance school is coming to Hyderabad to conduct workshops for beginners as well as advanced learners.

Damini Sahay, who is the founder of Junkeri, will be conducting belly dance sessions for newcomers/ beginners/ belly dance enthusiasts and dancers who would like to study the nuances of Oriental /Raqs Sharqi dance too to enhance their ability to dance or teach their students.

The workshop across three days will cover knowledge on Egyptian rhythms and their interpretations, stylisations, breath work, improvisation and the choreography boot camp for beginners involves Arabic pop as well as a hit Telugu film choreography camp.

When – January 29 to 31

Where – Nicy’s Studio, Alcazar Mall, Jubilee Hills

Time – Different on all days (between 2 pm and 9 pm)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .