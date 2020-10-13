‘Learning Curve’ foundation helping children stay mentally strong

‘Learning Curve’ foundation under its Connect @ Home program reaches out to underserved children in Telangana

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has hit children hard, in ways that are not all evident. It has created a lot of stress, anxiety and isolation for children, particularly within the age group of 6 to 15 years. The effect of isolation, fear and restrictions on them may have long-term impact that can leave its mark for years to come not only affecting their mental health and well-being but also their ability to continue learning.

Taking note of this, the Hyderabad-based Learning Curve Foundation under its Connect @ Home program is reaching out to underserved children in Telangana amid the pandemic to help them manage their emotions, build resilience, handle uncertainty and cope with stress, all essential for mental health and well-being.

The foundation is distributing seven printed toolkits containing activity worksheets and affirmation cards on well-being to each child from government schools and low-income private schools. Also, the child receives calls twice a week from their field team to motivate and support them. The team will also follow up with parents now and then to deepen engagement. They had managed to deliver kits to children with the help of local administrations.

In the last three months, the foundation has reached out to over 10,000 vulnerable children in the State and aim to reach out to another 10,000 children to support them to be emotionally balanced, socially responsible and make informed choices.

“Children need to feel safe and secure, not just physically but also mentally. Our Connect @ Home program builds mental immunity in children, which will enable them to become resilient and emotionally strong — both foundations of good mental health,” said Subbu Parameswaran, co-founder and CEO of the foundation.

Given their limited financial resources and lack of access to support, the foundation is seeking financial assistance. A mere Rs 1,000 per child is said to ensure protection to these young minds through this crisis. They have started a fundraising campaign on Milaap.

Learning Curve Foundation was formed in 2016 to empower children with social and emotional skills to help them realise themselves completely as well as tackle circumstances they face in the world around them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .