EPL: Leicester power to second spot

Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans put Leicester two up before half-time at Elland Road

By | Published: 5:49 pm

London: Leicester swept into second place in the Premier League with an impressive 4-1 victory at Leeds, while Fulham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to finally clinch their first win of the season on Monday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one point behind leaders Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games in a top-flight season for the first time in their history.

Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans put Leicester two up before half-time at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas got one back for Leeds but Jamie Vardy’s eighth goal of the season and a late Tielemans penalty wrapped up Leicester’s fourth successive away league win.

After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Champions League last term, Leicester have shown they are capable of mounting another top four challenge.

Even a title push might not be impossible given they have already thrashed Manchester City 5-2.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina.

Scott Parker’s side deservedly ended a run of six games without a win — a dismal stretch including five defeats — since their promotion from the Championship last term.

The Cottagers had lost all three of their previous home games this season, but their first success in west London lifted them out of the relegation zone.

“We knew how important this game was. I’m pleased we got a result. We played very well,” Parker said.

Third bottom West Brom are still chasing a first win since returning to the top-flight last season.

With just three points from their opening seven league games, West Brom have made their worst start to a campaign since 1985-86, failing to win any of their opening seven games for the first time since 2004-05.