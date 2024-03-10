Lemon sold for Rs 35,000 at auction in this temple

The temple priest placed the auctioned lemon before the presiding deity and conducted a small pooja and returned it to the person who made the highest bid in the auction in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

By PTI Published Date - 10 March 2024, 04:38 PM

Representational Image

Erode: A single lemon fetched Rs 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village near here, the temple authorities said.

As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Maha Shivaratri festivities observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from here, were auctioned.

As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for Rs 35,000, the temple authorities said.

It is believed that the person who manages to make the highest bid and gets the lemon would be blessed with riches and good health for years to come.