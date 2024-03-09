Nirmal fitness lovers pedal for 200 km on Shivaratri Jagaran

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 9 March 2024, 06:52 PM

Nirmal: A group of fitness lovers from Nirmal town took out a marathon cycle trip to mark the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Eleven members of Nirmal Cycling Club (NCC) organised a trip titled ‘Jagaran Ride’ from Nirmal to Janath mandal centre and back, spanning a distance of 210 km on Friday evening. “We could easily reach the destination on Saturday around 2 am and returned to Nirmal by 9 am,” they said.

“It was a special yet long pending ride from Nirmal to Adilabad. We used Shivaratri festival to realise the dream of the members of club and fitness enthusiasts of the region. Since it’s summer, we decided to pedal through the night. Fruits and water were provided to participants, while a rescue team escorted the riders along the trip,” Pathuri Rakesh Reddy, NCC founder and president told ‘Telangana Today.’

The participants were worshippers of Lord Shiva and chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya,” “Shambo..Shiva Shambo” while pedalling. They also visited a Shiva temple near the ancient Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Jainath mandal centre.

Secretary of the club Dr BLN Reddy termed it a unique ride filled with both fitness and spirituality.