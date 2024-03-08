Devotees flock to historic temples in Hyderabad for Maha Shivaratri celebrations

Devotees throng the Sri Rama Lingeshwara Swamy Temple at Keesara on the city outskirts on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad echoed with spiritual fervor as devotees gathered in large numbers to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Friday. Temples across the city reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as devotees thronged to take part in special rituals.

From the break of dawn, Lord Shiva temples in Hyderabad witnessed a massive influx of devotees, who stood in serpentine queues to offer milk and fruits. Historic temples like those in Punjagutta, Moosapet, and Secunderabad, as well as every nook and corner of the city, were thronged by devotees.

Among the most visited sites was the renowned Ramalingeshwara temple atop Keesaragutta, where devotees congregated in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings from the deity. The historic Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town and the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda were bustling with devotees.

The police department had deployed adequate security personnel, including women officers, to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities at prominent temples across the city.

The day-long celebrations, organized by various puja committees, featured bhajans lasting till midnight as part of the Jagarans held during the festival.

The demand for puja items, including flowers and other offerings, soared as devotees flocked to purchase them despite the escalated prices. Additionally, the demand for fruits witnessed an uptick as many devotees observed fasting as part of their religious rituals.