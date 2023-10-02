| Leopard Run Over By Unidentified Vehicle On Samruddhi Expressway Second Such Incident Since Sep 20

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Bharvir toll plaza in Chandwad tehsil, the official said.

By PTI Published Date - 06:24 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mumbai: A leopard died after it was hit by unidentified vehicle on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, the second such incident in the last fortnight, a police official said on Monday.

“A leopard which was crossing the road was hit by a speeding vehicle, killing it on the spot. The forest department took custody of the carcass. An accidental death case has been registered,” he informed.

On September 20, a leopard was killed by an unidentified vehicle at Mohadari Ghat in Sinnar in Nashik, he said.