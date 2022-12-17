Leopard that strayed into pharma unit captured, shifted to Hyderabad zoo

The leopard had strayed into the H block of the Hetero Pharma unit and got trapped inside the building without being able to find its way out. Security staff of the unit noticed the leopard moving amid the reactors in the H-block on Saturday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:39 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Sangareddy: A leopard that strayed into the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited unit at Gadda Potharam village in Sangareddy and got trapped inside the building was tranquilized and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in a cage on Saturday.

After going through the CCTV footage, it was suspected that the leopard could have entered the unit on Friday night from the nearby forest area. The unit management then called in Forest and police officials seeking their help.

Since the H-Block was totally closed with glass partitions, the rescue team could track the leopard’s movement by watching through the glass windows.

As they waited for the Nehru Zoological Park to send an expert team to capture the leopard, District Forest Officer Ch Sridhar Babu, Forest Range Offficer Veerendrababu and a team kept a watch on the visitor. Meanwhile, a team led by Naveen with tranquilizer darts reached and drilled a few holes in the glass partition. After managing to shoot the darts through these, they successfully managed to sedate the leopard, which was then shifted in a cage to the zoo.

Since the industry is located close to the forest area, the movement of leopards was reported around the industry earlier too. Security staff at the unit had noticed a leopard in the CCTV footage during the last week of April as well.