Let’s calculate the percentage of income and expenditure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A person spends 30% of monthly salary on rent, 25% on food, 20% on children’s education and 12% on electricity, and the balance of Rs 1040 on the remaining items. What is the monthly salary of the person?

a) Rs 7,000 b) Rs 8,000 c) Rs 7,500 d) Rs 8,500

Ans: b

Solution: 100% – (30 25 20 12)%

100% – 87%

13% = 1040

1% = 80

100% = 100 × 80 = Rs 8,000

2. If 60% of A’s income is equal to 75% of B’s income, then B’s income is equal to x% of A’s income, the value of x is?

a) 70% b) 75% c) 80% d) 85%

Ans: c

Solution: 60% of A = 75% of B

A : B = 5 : 4

Therefore, required percentage = 4/5 × 100% = 80%

3. The income of Arun is 20% more than that of Bhargav and 20% less than that of Kiran. If Kiran’s income goes down by 4% and Bhargav’s income goes up by 10%, then the percentage by which Kiran’s income will exceed Bhargav’s is?

a) 30% b) 30.9% c) 31% d) 31.9%

Ans: b

Solution: Arun : Bhargav = 120 : 100

= 6 : 5

Arun : Kiran = 80 : 100

= 4 : 5

Arun : Bhargav = (6 : 5) ×2

Arun : Kiran = (4 : 5) ×3

Arun : Bhargav : Kiran

12 : 10 : 15

11 14.4

3.4

3.4/11 × 100% = 30.9%

4. Given that 10% of A’s income is equal to 15% of B’s income is equal to 20% of C’s income. If sum of their incomes is Rs 7800, then B’s income is?

a) Rs 2,400 b) Rs 2,600 c) Rs 2,500 d) Rs 3,600

Ans: a

Solution: 10% of A = 15% of B = 20% of C

2A = 3B = 4C

A/6 = B/4 = C/3

A : B : C = 6 : 4 : 3

13 –>; 7800

1 –>; 600

4 –>; 4 × 600

= Rs 2400

5. On an average, Pramod uses 10% of his monthly income to fill petrol in his car. The rest 80% is spent on home expenditure and he saves 10% of his salary. On a monthly basis, if he spends Rs 24000 on household expenditure. Then, what is his annual income?

a) Rs 3,50,000 b) Rs 3,60,000 c) Rs 3,70,000 d) Rs 3,75,000

Ans: b

Solution: 80% = 24,000

1% = 300

100% = 300 × 100

Monthly income = 30,000

Annual income = 30,000 × 12

= Rs 3,60,000

6. The annual income of Somnath is Rs 24,00,000. He pays Rs 40,000 EMI for his vehicle every month. What percentage of his monthly income is spent on EMI?

a) 10 b) 18 c) 20 d) 24

Ans: c

Solution: Monthly income = 1/12 × 24,00,000 = 2,00,000

Required percentage = 40,000/ 2,00,000 × 100

= 20%

7. Pavan spent 25% of his income on food. He got an increment of Rs 1000, but he did not increase his expenditure on food. Therefore, his expense of food decreased to 20%. What was his initial income?

a) Rs 4,000 b) Rs 4,500 c) Rs 5,000 d) Rs 5,500

Ans: a

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

x 25 (25-x)

1000 200 800

25% of x = 20% of (x 1000)

x/4 = x 1000/5

5x = 4x 4000

x = 4000

To be continued

M.Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120