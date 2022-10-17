Test your skill with these math problems

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A, B and C enter into a partnership. A contributes 3,20,000 for 4 months, B contributes 5,10,000 for 3 months and C contributes 2,70,000 for 5 months. If the total profit be 1,24,800, then A’s share in the profit is?

a) 36,400 b) 44,400 c) 38,400 d) 48,400

Ans: c

Solution:

Ratio of profit sharing among A, B and C

= Ratio of equivalent capitals of A, B and C for 1 month

= 320000 × 4 : 510000 × 3 : 270000 × 5

= 32 × 4 : 51 × 3 : 27 × 5

= 128 : 153 : 135

Sum of ratios

= 128 153 135 = 416

Total profit = 124800

A’s share = 128/416 x 124800

= 38400

2. A, B and C rent a pasture. A puts in 10 oxen for 7 months, B 12 oxen for 5 months and C 15 oxen for 3 months for grazing. If the rent of the pasture is 175, how much must C pay as his share of rent?

a) 40 b) 45 c) 50 d) 55

Ans: b

Solution:

Share of rent = (number of oxen × time)

A : B : C

= (10 × 7) : (12 × 5) : (15 × 30)

A : B : C = 70 : 60 : 45

A : B : C = 14 : 12 : 9

C’s share of rent

= 9/ 14 12 9 x 175

= 9/35 x 175 = 45

C’s share of rent is 45

3. A started a business with a capital of 1,00,000. One year later, B joined him with a capital of 2,00,000. At the end of 3 years from the start of the business, the profit earned was 84,000. The share of B in the profit exceeded the share of A by?

a) 10,000 b) 12,000 c) 14,000 d) 16,000

Ans: b

Solution:

Ratio of equivalent capitals of

A and B for 1 month = 100000 × 36 : 200000 × 24

= 36 : 48 = 3 : 4

Part of profit gained by A = 3/7

Part of profit gained by B = 4/7

Required difference

( 4/7 – 3/7) x 84000 = Rs. 12000

4. In a business partnership among A, B, C and D, the profit is shared as follows:

= A’s share/ B’s share = B’s share/C’s share = C’s share/D’s share = 1/3

If the total profit is 4,00,000, then, the share of C is?

a) 90000 b) 1,25,458 c) 2,21,154 d) 2,41,258

Ans: a

Solution:

A : B = 1 : 3

B : C = 1 : 3 = 3 : 9

C : D = 1 : 3 = 9 : 27

A : B : C : D = 1 : 3 : 9 : 27

Sum of ratios = 1 3 9 27

= 40

C’s share in profit

= 9/40 x 400000 = Rs. 90000

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar