Understand the importance of ecology

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Job aspirants need to know every bit of information about the diverse aspects of environment

These practice questions focusing on Environment and Biodiversity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Consider the following statements:

1) A food web shows the main food links and interconnection of many food chains

2) Ecological efficiency denotes ratio between energy flow at different points along a food chain

Which among the above is / are correct statements?

a) Only 1 b) Only 2 c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: A food web presents a graphical representation of what is eaten by what in an ecological community. It shows the natural interconnection of food chains. Ecological efficiency is measured by the ratio between energy flow at different points along a food chain.

2. In ecology, an ecotone is a/an:

a) Transition zone between two biomes

b) Community plus its physical environment

c) Association between a species and a group of sites

d) Distinct geographic variety within a species

Ans: a

Explanation: The transition zone where two communities or biomes meet and intergrade is called an ecotone. Ecotone may vary in range starting from small agricultural field to large forest.

3. Consider the following differences between grazing food chain and detritus food chain:

1) While grazing food chain begins with green grasses at first tropic level, detritus food chain begins with dead decay of organic matter

2) While grazing food chain adds energy to the ecosystem, detritus food chain consumes energy from ecosystem

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 Only b) 2 Only c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Both are correct statements. Grazing food chain starts with green plants at first tropic level while the detritus food chain starts with dead organic matters at first tropic level. Energy for grazing food chain comes from sun while the detritus food chain receives energy from dead decay organic matter.

4. Which of the following statements is/are correct about carbon monoxide?

1) Carbon monoxide is highly soluble in human blood

2) Carbon monoxide is one of the pollutants used to measure the National AQI

3) Carbon monoxide is one of the greenhouse gases listed under Kyoto protocol

Select the correct option from codes given below:

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 2 Only

c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: a

Explanation: The National AQI considers eight pollutants (PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2, CO, O3, NH3, and Pb). So, second statement is true. Six greenhouse gases are covered by the Kyoto Protocol — carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydro fluorocarbons (HFCs), per fluorocarbons (PFCs), and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6). So, third statement is incorrect.

5. Consider the following pairs:

1) Agenda 21 – Rio Earth Summit

2) Restrict the production and use of persistent organic pollutants – Stockholm Convention

3) Control on transboundary movements of hazardous wastes – Basel Convention

Which of the above is/are correct?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 1 Only

c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

6. Consider the following pollutants:

1) Ground level ozone

2) Nitrogen dioxide

3) Smog

Which of the above is/are secondary pollutant/pollutants?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 3 Only

c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Explanation: The secondary pollutants are not emitted directly. The secondary pollutants form when the primary pollutants react with themselves or other components of the atmosphere. Most important secondary level air pollutants are ground level Ozone, Smog and POPs (Persistent Organic Pollutants).

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles