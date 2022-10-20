Let’s take a look at these 4 scintillating Gen Z divas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Call them star kids or starlets, but what remains a constant is that they’re all drop-dead gorgeous. Not just that, these talented upcoming actors with an amazing sense of fashion have roaring social media clout and dedicated fan bases. Here are four hot and happening Gen Z divas to watch out for – Suhana Khan, Dishani Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

Dishani Chakraborty

The upcoming starlet, diva, and fashionista are all set to make her debut with an upcoming Hollywood short film titled ‘The Guest’. She also keeps herself uber-fit by doing various challenging cardio and weight training exercises and has chosen the unconventional path of making a glorious career in Hollywood. Chakraborty is the daughter of the legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Suhana Khan

Suhana is already quite the sensation and has multiple reasons that contribute to this. For starters, she’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and that’s not it! She has also managed to create a niche for herself with her chic airport looks and drool-worthy Instagram photos. Khan is all set to debut in the ‘The Archies’ helmed by Zoya Akhtar, which will premiere on Netflix soon.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya joins her familial lineage of being in showbiz. This pretty diva has a strong fashion game and is frequently papped in and around the city. She’s all set to make her debut with ‘Bedhadak’, which is produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Kapoor also aces the Reel game on Instagram and gives us a glimpse of her dance routines every now and then.

Khushi Kapoor

Following in her elder sister Janhvi’s footsteps, Khushi, too, is set to make her acting debut with ‘The Archies’. She co-stars with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She also frequently gets papped outside famous restaurants and her gym – she also loves doing Pilates and keeping fit. Kapoor often poses with her sister Janhvi and makes fun videos with her that display their sisterly love for each other.