LIC employee Srihari wins gold, silver medals in National Masters Athletics Championship

Balabaktula Srihari won a silver medal in 110 metres hurdles and a gold medal in 400 metres hurdles at 4th National Masters Athletic Championship-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

NMAA President Suresh Kumar, TS State Gen Sec R Prabhukumar felicitate Srihari for winning medals.

Hanamkonda: An LIC employee working in Parkal, Balabaktula Srihari won a silver medal in 110 metres hurdles and a gold medal in 400 metres hurdles at the “4th National Masters Athletic Championship-2023” held at Kurukshetra, Haryana, from February 16 to 23.

He also qualified to participate in the “International Masters Athletics Competitions” to be held in South Korea in May 2023.

Also Read Hetero chairman to provide nutritional kits to TB patients in Khammam for next 3 years

National President of National Masters Athletic Association president Suresh Kumar Sharma and others felicitated him at a programme in Kurukshetra on February 23, said a press note. He has also been felicitated by his LIC officials and staff at Parkal on Saturday.