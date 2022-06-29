Lies, Damn Lies, then there are BJP mark Lies: KTR slams Modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading lies and trying to fool the citizens over electrification of all villages in the country.

Hitting out at the BJP and the Prime Minister, the TRS working president took to Twitter stating that there were lies, damn lies and then the BJP mark lies terming the latter as the worst kind of lies.

“Lies, Damn Lies & then there are the BJP mark Lies. In April, 2018 Modi Ji claims that all villages in India are electrified. On 25th June, 2022 NPA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu Ji’s village finally gets electricity. How many times will you fool the nation Modi Ji?” he questioned.

