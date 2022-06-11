Lightning claims farmer’s life in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Representational Image

Adilabad: A farmer died after being struck by lightning when he was taking up some activity in his agriculture field at Dhanora village in Bheempur mandal on Saturday. The victim was Goskulla Ashanna Yadav (50), a resident of Dhanora village.

Ashanna died on the spot when the lightning struck him. He was readying his farm for agriculture at the time of the incident. His wife, Narmada, who was supervising some other activity, in a nearby spot found the body of the farmer and alerted his family members. Ashanna has a wife and four sons.