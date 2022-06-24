Lightning claims lives of farm labourer, farmer in Adilabad

Adilabad: In two different incidents, a farm labourer and a woman farmer were struck dead by lightning, while two others sustained injuries in Narnoor and Indervelli mandals on Friday. Medical condition of the injured person is said to be critical. It is eighth incident reported in erstwhile Adilabad district.

In the first instance, the victim was Shaik Ayub (40), a Rajulguda hamlet under Mankapur village of Narnoor mandal centre. The injured was Prahlad of Rajulguda hamlet. Ayub died on the spot after being struck by lightning after being engaged in a farm activity. Prahlad was shifted to a hospital in Utnoor mandal centre. His medical condition is known to be serious. Ayub is survived by a wife and six daughters. He performed at the wedding of his eldest daughter recently.

In the meantime, Vagadthkar Suguna (30) was killed on the spot by the lightning when she and her husband Tukaram were sowing cotton seeds in their farm at Mukhra (B) village in Echoda mndal. Tukaram received minor injuries. Suguna has a daughter and son. Seven persons including a boy were killed by the lightning in the erstwhile Adilabad district over the week. The lightning claimed the lives of five farmers who died after being struck by the lightning in Kaghaznagar, Koutala mandals and Penchikalpet mandals in this district on June 20, 21 and 23.

Sende Nagu Bai (35) and her son Vishnu (6) were struck dead by lighting at Indani village in Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on June 19. Goskulla Ashanna Yadav (50), a resident of Dhanora village in Adilabad district died after being struck by lightning on June 11.