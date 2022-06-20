Lightning kills three farmers in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In three different incidents, three farmers were killed after being struck by lightning in the district on Monday.

In the first instance, Sathgare Rekha Bai (41) died when lightning struck her while she was returning from her agriculture field at Vaigam village in Koutala mandal. Two other women who were with Rekha sustained minor injuries. She was survived by a husband and two sons.

In the second incident, one Saduvula Suman (28) was killed after the lightning hit him when he and his wife were on their way back home from their field at Raspalli village in Kaghaznagar manda. He was married two months back. His wife was injured and was admitted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar.

In another incident, Sende Nanaji, a 45-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning at Ankusapur village in Kaghaznagar mandal. He was sowing cotton seeds in his farm at the time of the mishap.

On Sunday, a woman farmer and her six-year-old son were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning while five others sustained injuries when they were sowing seeds in their agriculture field at Indani village in Wankidi mandal. The victims were Sende Nagu Bai (35) and Vishnu (6), residents of Indani village.