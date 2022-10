Lightning kills woman in Rajanna-Sircilla district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(Representational Image) A woman Kadavath Lalitha died after she was struck by lightning in Maddimalla of Veernapalli mandal on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A woman Kadavath Lalitha died after she was struck by lightning in Maddimalla of Veernapalli mandal on Friday.

According to family members, Lalitha was struck by lightning when she took sheep outside for grazing and died on the spot.

Also Read Woman, grandson die as car washes away in flood water near Vemulawada

Learning about the incident, the police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Lalitha is survived by husband, two daughters and son.