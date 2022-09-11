| Woman Grandson Die As Car Washes Away In Flood Water Near Vemulawada

Woman, grandson die as car washes away in flood water near Vemulawada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:42 AM, Sun - 11 September 22

Rajanna Sircilla: Woman and her grandson were died when a car they were traveling in was washed away in a rivulet near Fazulnagar of Vemulawada rural mandal on Sunday morning.

According to police, the car, wherein the victims were traveling to Hyderabad from Jagtial, washed away in flood water as a local rivulet Yellmmmagudikaluva was overflowing in the outskirts of Fazulnagar following incessant rainfall since Saturday.

The vehicle was trapped in bushes after washing away for some distance. Alerted local people managed to rescue two persons.

However, Burra Ganga (50) and her grandson Kittu (2) died. Her son Naresh and car driver MD Rizvan were rescued by the local people.

Residents of Chelgal of Jagtial rural mandal, the victims were proceeding to Hyderabad at the time of incident. Ganga was going to Hyderabad as her daughter as well as Kuttu’s mother was working there.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.