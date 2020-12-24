Li’l chefs make lip-smacking delicacies

It was a great sight to watch the Mini Chefs explain the recipe, nutritional value and present very delicious and palatable food items.

By | Published: 5:55 pm 5:57 pm

The students of Grade III and IV of DPS, Nacharam had a platter to display their culinary skills in “Mini Chef Competition – Cooking Without Fire” on December 22 for the first time on an online platform. The competition was conducted classwise. Students participated in large numbers with full zeal and enthusiasm and prepared innovative food items even as they took utmost care in maintaining hygiene and presentation of the food items. It was a great sight to watch the Mini Chefs explain the recipe, nutritional value and present very delicious and palatable food items.

The event provided a platform for the students to foster their creativity and also decision-making skills. It also helped them explore their hidden talents and discover new areas of interest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .