Link roads opened in Hyderabad; KTR asks for suggestions on more

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating three link roads, including the road between Road No.45 to Old Bombay road at Nandi Hills and the link road between Old Bombay highway

By | Published: 1:51 pm 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana government believed in participatory and administrative governance and sought the people’s suggestions in execution of different development works.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating three link roads, including the road between Road No.45 to Old Bombay road at Nandi Hills and the link road between Old Bombay highway and DPS via Engineering Staff College of India. He also laid the foundation stone for a four lane underpass near Leather Park, Nandi Hills.

The Minister said Hyderabad was among the fastest growing and developing cities in India. Studies conducted by organizations like JLL had ranked Hyderabad as the most dynamic city while Mercer had ranked Hyderabad as the top city on the Liveability Index.

“This government is committed to improve the infrastructure in the city and offer better infrastructure and facilities for the next generation,” said Rao.

With an intention to reduce traffic congestion on major thoroughfares and arterial roads and to develop link roads in the city, the State government had set up the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited.

Under phase I, development of 135 link roads covering a distance of 126 km was being taken up. Currently works pertaining to 44.7 kms were under progress, he informed.

The details of all the 135 link roads would be placed in the public domain and if required, more roads would be added to the list. “We request people to give suggestions in this regard and identify more link roads,” said Rao.

After inaugurating the link road near ESCI, the Minister said the stretch would be developed on the lines of Necklace Road, to facilitate children and elderly people spend some quality time.

The State Government and the GHMC were executing SRDP works with Rs.6000 crore, HRDCL works with Rs.313 crore and CRMP works with Rs.1800 crore in Hyderabad, he said.

“Even in the united AP, these many works were not taken up with such quantum of expenditure in Hyderabad for improving infrastructure, ” said Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .