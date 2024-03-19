Lionel Messi ruled out of friendlies due to hamstring injury

By IANS Updated On - 19 March 2024, 10:20 AM

Buenos Aires: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been ruled out of friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to a hamstring strain, the South American country’s football association said.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury while playing for Inter Miami in the team’s 3-1 home victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last Wednesday.

“Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the United States due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the association said in a social media post.

Confirmation of Messi’s absence comes after Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi were forced to withdraw from the Albiceleste squad because of injuries, reports Xinhua.

Argentina will meet El Salvador in Philadelphia on Friday and Costa Rica in Los Angeles four days later.