Liquor sales banned in Hyderabad during election results from June 4-5

City Police Commissioner K.Sreenivasa Reddy in an order said those violating the order will be punished.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 11:41 AM

Hyderabad: In view of the counting and results of the Lok Sabha elections to be announced on Tuesday, June 4, liquor, the sale at wine shops, toddy compounds, bars, restaurants, star hotels and registered clubs in the city will be prohibited from 6 am on June 4 to 6am on June 5.

City Police Commissioner K.Sreenivasa Reddy in an order said those violating the order will be punished.

Also Read Hyderabad: Bursting of firecrackers banned in public places on Tuesday