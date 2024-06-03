Hyderabad: Bursting of firecrackers banned in public places on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 11:36 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have banned bursting of fire crackers in public places on Tuesday in view of counting and results of the Lok Sabha elections.

In an order, the City Police Commissioner K.Sreenivasa Reddy said bursting of fireworks or crackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited from 6am on June 4 to 6am on June 5.

He said those violating the order and regulations, would be liable for prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348.