Liquor store owners concerned over cash seizures in Hyderabad

The seizures impact the livelihoods of many individuals employed in the liquor industry, from shopkeepers to distributors, creating ripple effects throughout the local economy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 04:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha polls are nearing, liquor shop owners find themselves in a predicament, facing increased scrutiny and cash seizures by authorities in the city.

In Hyderabad, liquor shop owners are feeling the heat more. Many express concern over the frequent cash seizures, which they argue disrupt their legitimate business operations even after having necessary permission from the State Election Commission authorities to carry cash from the counter after business hours.

According to some liquor shop owners, the increased surveillance and frequent seizures not only hamper their daily operations but also raise questions about the fairness of the electoral process. They argue that while they are law-abiding citizens conducting legal businesses, they are unfairly targeted during election periods.

Moreover, the seizures impact the livelihoods of many individuals employed in the liquor industry, from shopkeepers to distributors, creating ripple effects throughout the local economy.

” We got necessary permission from the Election Commission to carry cash of the day’s business to our homes and to deposit in the banks. However, the election squads are seizing the cash, ” said D.Venkateshwara Rao, President, TS Wine Dealers Association.

However, authorities emphasised the need for strict enforcement to prevent the misuse of funds during elections.

Liquor shop owners call for a balance between regulatory measures and the smooth functioning of their businesses, ensuring that legitimate enterprises are not unduly disrupted in the name of electoral integrity.