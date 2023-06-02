List of countries where ChatGPT is banned

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:58 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has been making waves in various industries such as healthcare, business, IT, and others. From handling customer queries and enhancing the e-commerce shopping experience to answering students’ questions and producing a large volume of content, the AI chatbot is being used widely in all sectors.

The ChatGPT will evolve rapidly and offer many solutions to human questions in the coming days. Various sectors and industries have already adopted ChatGpt, including technology and software, education and e-learning, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

While countries are adopting new technology to tackle the challenges, some countries have imposed restrictions by banning it. The powerful chatbot backed by Microsoft didn’t sit well with some countries as they banned the tool backed by AI citing security issues.

Italy

Italy was the first country to impose a ban on ChatGPT. The Italian Data Protection Authority banned ChatGPT citing privacy issues. It also raised concerns over the illegal collection of data and the lack of guidelines to prevent minors from using it.

China

China has banned the AI generative platform as they see ChatGPT as a tool to spread misinformation by the US.

Iran

The Iran government clamped down on using ChatGPt as its relations with the US have come under strain since the latter formally withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

North Korea

It is not surprising to see North Korea banning ChatGPT given its extreme censorship to control the flow of information.

Russia

Russia banned the advanced chatbot as it expressed concerns over the potential misuse of generative AI platforms.

Syria

There are strict regulations in war-torn Syria when it comes to internet censorship. The country is already reeling under crisis, and it doesn’t want its people to be exposed to false or misinformation. So, it banned ChatGPT for the same reason.

Cuba

The Cuban government also strictly monitors internet traffic and prevents its people from accessing some websites, including ChatGPT.