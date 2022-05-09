List of Qatar migrant workers changes (Rights, Wages and Laws)

Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: The labor sector was under a lot of stress as the strict working rules in Qatar restricted them from doing a lot of things. The Ministry of administrating development will be taking a step toward improving the rights of the migrant workers.

The Qatar migrant workers’ reforms will be a breath of fresh air for the workers in Qatar. The state has changed rules for the labor sector and will be upgrading its rights. A legal framework has been designed for the migrant workers which will bring a lot of comfort to their lives.

How Qatar Reformed Migrant Workers: Enforcement Of New Laws For The Labor Class The exit permits have been abolished and the workers working in all sectors will not be obligated to take permission from their employers to leave the country.

The labor rights reforms have also allowed migrant workers to change employers according to their will. Both employer and employees will not be able to terminate the contract on their will. The electronic notice service has been introduced for the termination of the contract.

A deadline will be followed to change the employer. The change must take place during the valid period of residence permit. Enforcement of law on the minimum wage has also been upgraded by the government.

A minimum wage has been set by the government that must be paid to the employees. The basic monthly wage of a minimum of 1,000 KAR must be paid to the domestic or other employees. An adequate amount of food and accommodation should also be provided by the employer.

Upgrading The Wage System Protection

The Wage System Protection is a key to improvement for the violations. It is not surprising that the Ministry is upgrading this system to bring clarity and transparency to the wage System. More than 1.66 million workers are registered in the Wage Protection System. Qatar Central Bank is facilitating the opening of bank accounts for various workers.

As the country hosts Qatar World Cup 2022, these laws will come into action. It will help detect the payments that are below the minimum wage.

Enforcement Of Law On Workers & Adopting New Employment Contracts Ministry is working hard to protect the rights of workers, especially females. Enhancing the enforcement of the Law on Domestic workers will enhance self-awareness. There is a new Standard Employment contract that complies with the provisions set by Law No 15 of 2017.

It offers rights to the workers when it comes to sick leave, overtime compensation, and more. Domestic and migrant workers' conditions will improve as they have the right to terminate the contract any time they wish to.

All these measures will give domestic and international workers some labor market mobility. These amendments have successfully abolished the No objection certificate from the employer before seeking a new job. Some of the major reports on amnesty and human rights in Qatar are not very accurate. Most of it may seem like a repetition of outdated information. They don’t consider the massive reforms that are initiated by Qatar Laws.

