List of top 10 buys in IPL history

Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League.

By PTI Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:

Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season

Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024

Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024

Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023

Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023

Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023

Chris Morris SA RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021

Nicolas Pooran WI LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023

Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015

Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020

Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022