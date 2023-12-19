List of top 10 buys in IPL history

Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 19 December 23
Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:

Player                 Country    Team   Base Price   Sold Price (Crore)  Season
Mithchell Starc    Australia     KKR     Rs 2 crore         Rs 24.75                   2024

Pat Cummins      Australia    SRH      Rs 2 crore         Rs 20.50                    2024

Sam Curran        England      PK        Rs 2 crore         Rs 18.50                     2023

Cameron Green   Australia     MI        Rs 2 crore         Rs 17.50                   2023

Ben Stokes            England      CSK       Rs 2 crore         Rs 16.25                  2023

Chris Morris            SA               RR         Rs 75 lakh        Rs 16.25                 2021

Nicolas Pooran       WI              LSG        Rs 2 crore        Rs 16.00                2023

Yuvraj Singh         India           DC         Rs 2 crore        Rs 16.00                  2015

Pat Cummins      Australia     KKR        Rs 2 crore         Rs 15.50                2020

Ishan Kishan       India          MI           Rs 2 crore        Rs 15.25                   2022

