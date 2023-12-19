List of top 10 buys in IPL history

Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League.
Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:
Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season
Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024
Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023
Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023
Chris Morris SA RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran WI LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023
Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015
Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020
Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022