Fans urge sacked MI captain Rohit Sharma to join SRH

The flurry of posts comes after the Mumbai Indians management sacked Rohit Sharma as the team's captain and replaced him with Hardik Pandya who will be joining back the team after playing from Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: Fans of star batter, team India skipper and 5-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma to join the Hyderabad-based IPL franchisee Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) after he was sacked as the captain of the Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI).

The flurry of posts comes after the Mumbai Indians management sacked Rohit Sharma as the team’s captain and replaced him with Hardik Pandya who will be joining back the team after playing from Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons.

X (formerly Twitter), is filled with posts from fans asking Rohit Sharma to join the Hyderabad franchisee and play for the team till retirement.

Some Sun Risers Hyderabad fans posted on X urging the team management to bid for the star batter in the upcoming auctions.

Rohit Sharma started off his IPL journey with the now-defunct Hyderabad team Deccan Chargers. He was an integral part of the trophy-winning team in 2009.

Here are some of the posts:

Rohit Sharma please leave this Choker franchise (b4 2013) & join Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad. These ungrateful mfs never deserved you. pic.twitter.com/cu5MEjaUVS — ْ (@shiv0037) December 15, 2023

From today onwards I will support Sunrisers Hyderabad Team and Rohit Sharma And I would like Mumbai to lose all its matches and get banned for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/BBNClDmBIa — Krishna(❤️da Family) (@sigmakrixhna) December 15, 2023

Akkada start chesavo akkade finish chey bRO @ImRo45 make it happen ra @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/ovwDyAHzoe — Harsha (@HarshaTarak8) December 15, 2023

Can Rohit Sharma enter the auction now? I want to see him play for Sunrisers or Lucknow! — Daemon (@Four_Tea_Five) December 15, 2023

Abhishek Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Captain) Opening together in Uppal🧡 @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/D2WURmdUpM — Papa Singh (@pst10_) December 15, 2023

Manifesting Hitman back to his homebase Hyderabad! Pls do something ra @SunRisers 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jje4UeHs72 — SRH Fan (@kaarthikdas) December 15, 2023

Rohit shoud go to @SunRisers and play till retirement — Rahul zunjare (@Rahulzunjare1) December 15, 2023