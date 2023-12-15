Friday, Dec 15, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 15 December 23
Fans urge sacked MI captain Rohit Sharma to join SRH
Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: Fans of star batter, team India skipper and 5-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma to join the Hyderabad-based IPL franchisee Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) after he was sacked as the captain of the Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI).

The flurry of posts comes after the Mumbai Indians management sacked Rohit Sharma as the team’s captain and replaced him with Hardik Pandya who will be joining back the team after playing from Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons.

X (formerly Twitter), is filled with posts from fans asking Rohit Sharma to join the Hyderabad franchisee and play for the team till retirement.

Some Sun Risers Hyderabad fans posted on X urging the team management to bid for the star batter in the upcoming auctions.

Rohit Sharma started off his IPL journey with the now-defunct Hyderabad team Deccan Chargers. He was an integral part of the trophy-winning team in 2009.

Here are some of the posts:

