First round of 2024 IPL mini auction sets records with frantic bidding wars

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing 2024 IPL mini auction at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena witnessed unprecedented bidding battles among franchises, resulting in remarkable contract signings, notably for Australian players Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Mitchell Starc etched his name in IPL history by securing the highest bid ever at Rs 24.75 crore, as he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the auction.

Meanwhile, World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins struck gold with Kolkata Knight Riders, clinching a staggering deal worth Rs 20.5 crore.

Chennai Super Kings roped in New Zealand’s Darly Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, while Harshal Patel fetched Rs 11.75 crore with his move to Punjab Kings.

Alzari Joseph joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 11.50 crore. However, the surprise of the auction came with Rachin Ravindra. Despite his World Cup performance hinting at a bidding war, he was acquired by CSK for Rs 1.8 crore, leaving many astonished.

In the initial round, a total of 21 players, including 19 overseas talents, were purchased by various franchises, collectively amounting to over 137 crore rupees.

Here’s the list of sold players:

CSK

Daryl Mitchell: Rs 14 cr

Shardul Thakur: 4 cr

Rachin Rvaindra: 1.8 cr

Delhi Capitals

Harry Brook: 4 cr

Tristan Stubbs: 50 lakh

Gujrat Titans

Umesh Yadav: 5.8 cr

Azmatullah Omarzai: 50 lakh

KKR

Mitchell Starc: 24.75 cr

KS Bharat: 50 lakh

Chetan Sakariya: 50 lakh

LSG

Shivam Mavi: 6.40 cr

Mumbai Indians

Gerald Coetzee: 5 cr

Dilshan Madushanka: 4.6 cr

Punjab Kings

Harshal Patel: 11.75

Chris Woake: 4.2 cr

Rajasthan Royals

Alzarri Joseph: 11.50 cr

SRH

Pat Cummins: 20.5 cr

Travis Head: 6.8 cr

Jaydev Unadkat: 1.6 cr

Wanindu Hasaranga: 1.5 cr