Literary Week begins on a high note

Special guests from the literary world graced the virtual platform and awed the students with their presentations.

Akshara Vaagdevi International School in collaboration with Pallavi Group of Schools virtually inaugurated Ornate Oration- Literary Week on Nov2, 2020. The Literary week aims to foster among children the love for literature and writing and challenging students to read every day because ‘reading accelerates success.’

It also aims to enhance students’ explorative thinking skills, sharpen the LSRW (Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing) skills and to learn the correct usage of spoken English. Special assembly for primary, middle and high school students were organised.

Special guests from the literary world graced the virtual platform and awed the students with their presentations. For Grade I, II III students, guest Sangeeta Pamnani mesmerized the audience at the story-telling session.

Renu Chamarthi spoke at on ‘Reading makes your world big’ held for the students of grades IV to VI. Harimohan Paruvu spoke at a session ‘E-rendezvous with an author,’ for the students of grade VII to X. He spoke on the importance of writing and the basics of writing.

English teachers encouraged students to participate in the weeklong activities. E-certificates will be given to the meritorious students. The successful beginning of Ornate oration-literary week through special assembly paved a good spirit for week-long celebrations.

