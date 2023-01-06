Loan app harassment: Youth involved in cricket betting ends life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Vijayawada: A youth belonging to Veleru village in NTR Krishna district, has died, allegedly by suicide, after he was unable to repay loans he took through a loan app for indulging in cricket betting.

Rohit was said to have taken a loan of Rs.2.5 lakh through a loan app and had sent repaid Rs.7 lakh through bank to one Raju over a 60-day period. He was allegedly harassed by one Joji Sunil of Hanuman Junction for repayment after which he consumed pesticide on January 4 and died while undergoing treatment in hospital on Friday.

The youth’s father Kodandaramaiah approached the police seeking a thorough probe into the incident and also to keep a watch on cricket betting and online games to prevent recurrence of such incidents.