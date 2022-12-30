Jagan lays foundation stone for Rs 986 cr works in Narsipatnam

The projects include a new medical college at a cost of Rs.500 crore, the Rs.470 crore Tandava-Yeleru lift irrigation works and widening of the Narsipatnam highway at a cost of Rs.16 crore.

03:47 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs.986 crore at Narsipatnam near here.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Jagan said that the previous Telugu Desam Party government had neglected the region while the present government was changing the entire face of Narsipatnam. “We have taken up development works in backward areas and uplifting the region in the education sector. The Rs.500 crore medical college will have 150 medical seats and a nursing college will also come up along with it,” he explained.

While the YSR Congress Party government was keeping every pre-poll promise, the yellow media still indulged in mudslinging against it, he said. “Though we did only good, they perceive it as bad. According to rules, there will be pension verification every six months but they are spreading lies even on this. Did Chandrababu regime do any single good? They are now carrying the adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) on their shoulders. If it is not this state, it is another state for them. And if it is not these people, some others; if it is not this wife, another wife…seem to be their way. If any good is done in the state, Chandrababu arrogates it for himself. He even says he had taught badminton to Sindhu. But the name Chandrababu only reminds us of backstabbing, and cheating. There is no reason why people should trust Chandrababu who cheated them,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also alleged that at Nellore, they had gone for photo shoot and drone shoot in an attempt to present an illusion that a large number of people attended the meeting, but in the process, people were pushed into a narrow lane resulting in eight deaths. In the past, during Godavari Pushkarams also, Chandrababu, for the sake of film shooting, caused as many as 29 deaths, he recalled.

“Politician means servant of the people and not shooting sessions. Not riding roughshod like Chandrababu who threatened to clip the wings of the backward classes and went on record saying that none would like to be born as SCs,” he pointed out.