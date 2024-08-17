Loan waiver no guarantee! Farmers hit the streets across Telangana

Farmers staging a dharna demanding loan waiver, in front of Canara Bank at Vempeta in Metpally mandal of Jagtial district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Spontaneous protests broke out all over the State with farmers taking to streets to protest against the improper implementation of the loan waiver scheme on Saturday, even as the Congress government was making tall claims over the loan waiver issue.

The agitated farmers took out rallies, squatted on roads holding up traffic, burnt effigies of the Chief Minister, took out funeral procession to register their protests. In some villages, farmers organised demonstrations in front of the bank branches and raised slogans against the Congress government.

Videos of farmers taking out the funeral procession with an effigy of the Chief Minister in Thalamadugu at Adilabad, went viral on social media platforms. The agitated farmers hit the effigy with slippers and police intervened to stop the demonstration amidst heated arguments.

Similarly, at Boath, farmers carried the effigy of Chief Minister and took out a procession in the lanes and bylanes playing bands.

Congress leaders faced the ire of farmers at a few places. At Aluru village under Armoor constituency, Congress candidate in the assembly elections, Vinay Reddy faced the wrath of farmers. He was confronted by farmers when he visited Aluru village and was pulled up by them about the Congress government’s failure to provide crop loan waivers to all the farmers in their village.

At Mahadevpur under IT Minister D Sridhar Babu’s constituency, farmers approached the agriculture department office and sought details of beneficiaries, whose loans were waived. The farmers alleged that information was not shared by the officials, according to reports.

At Vempeta village in Jagityal, farmers staged protests at Canara Bank. Similarly, at Ramunipatla in Siddipet constituency, farmers protested on Rajiv Rahadari and raised “Chief Minister down down” slogans.

Extending support to the farmers, former Minister and Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy squatted on the Armoor- Warangal highway.

Tensed moments were witnessed at union Bank of India, Amarchinta mandal in Wanaparthy district as farmers staged a protest in front of the bank. They demanded the government to waive their loans and bail them out of crisis.