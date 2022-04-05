Locals foil boy’s kidnap attempt in Kamareddy bus station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Bus passengers with the help of locals thwarted the attempt of two persons to kidnap a boy from the new bus station at the district headquarters in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

On seeing the two persons to kidnap the boy, the locals at the bus station caught hold of the two persons and rescued the boy before alerting the police.

The locals handed over the accused, who are in a drunken state, to the police for taking further action. The police later shifted the boy to Balasadan shelter home for the safe custody.

In the wake of kidnap attempt, the Kamareddy police posted a special police picket to keep a tab on those moving suspiciously near the bus station and it’s surroundings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .