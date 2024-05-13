Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nizamabad records 69.10 percent

Polling, which began on a dull note, picked up after a couple of hours and an approximate voter turnout of 69.10 percent was recorded.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Polling, which began on a dull note, picked up after a couple of hours and an approximate voter turnout of 69.10 percent was recorded.

Nizamabad: Polling in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency passed off peacefully without a single incident of violence on Monday.

Polling, which began on a dull note, picked up after a couple of hours and an approximate voter turnout of 69.10 percent was recorded. In 2019, the voting percentage stood at 68.44 percent.

Also Read Fresh voters excited to vote in erstwhile Karimnagar

Meanwhile, voters who were in queues at the polling station premises even after 6 p.m. were allowed to cast their vote. A large number of people visited the polling booths in the last two hours to cast their votes.The Nizamabad constituency recorded 10.91 percent voting till 9 am and touched 28.26 percent by 11 am. By 1 pm the average polling reached 45.67 percent and by 3 pm it touched 58.70 percent. By 5 pm the constituency recorded 67.96 percent voting. Except Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, all the other six segments of the Parliamentary constituency crossed 60 percent mark by 3 pm. Nizamabad Urban recorded 49.57 percent till 3 pm.

In Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency, Bajireddy Govardhan from Bharat Rashtra Samithi , Arvind Dharmapuri from BJP and Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy from Congress are the prominent candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dharmapuri Arvind of the BJP won the seat. He secured 45.22 per cent of the votes, defeating the BRS candidate, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who secured 38.6 per cent of the votes.