Lok Sabha polling went off peacefully in old Karimnagar district

Voters were seen standing in serpentine queue lines at polling booths to exercise their franchise right from the beginning of polling at 7 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Karimnagar: The polling for the fourth phase of 18th Lok Sabha elections went off peacefully in Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliament constituencies on Monday.

While about 72 percent polling was recorded in Karimnagar parliament constituency, 67.80 percent was approximately voting recorded in Peddapalli segment. Meanwhile, about 73.62 percent voting was registered in Korutla, Jagtial and Dharmapuri segment falling under Nizamabad LS constituency.

Election authorities made all arrangements for the convenience of electorates. Besides wheelchairs, attendants were also deployed to take aged and physically challenged persons inside the polling booth.

While polling was continued up to 6 pm in all parliament segments, it was concluded by 4 pm in few polling stations located in Maoist affected areas. Despite his mother’s death, one Thokala Gangadhar along with his wife Pravalika exercised his vote in Etikyala, Raikal mandal of Jagtial district.

Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against a youth for taking a selfie photo while casting vote in a polling booth. 108 year-old woman Gangavva exercised her franchise in Kalluru of Korutla mandal.