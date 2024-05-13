Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Medak, Zaheerabad record over 72 per cent polling

All the assembly segments in both the Lok Sabha constituencies attracted a huge number of voters beginning from morning except the Patancheru assembly segment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:22 PM

Sangaredy: The polling in Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies went smoothly though minor incidents were reported here and there.

While Medak Lok Sabha constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 72.51 percent, which is among the highest polling percentages in the 17 constituencies, Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency recorded an approximate voter turnout of 72.48 percent when reports last came in. EVMs developed technical glitches in several places across Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts immediately after polling commenced at 7 am. However, technicians resolved the issues immediately. All the assembly segments in both the Lok Sabha constituencies attracted a huge number of voters beginning from morning except the Patancheru assembly segment, which recorded an approximate of 58.94 percent polling.

Zaheerabad Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar’s brother Naresh Kumar Shetkar allegedly kicked a BJP worker over an argument at a polling booth in Narayankhed town. The incident triggered tension for a while between the two parties. BRS and Congress workers engaged in a heated argument at the Maravelly polling booth in Vatpally mandal of Sangareddy district. Police intervened and pacified both sides.

While Narsapur assembly segment recorded approximately 81.15 percent polling, Dubbak assembly segment recorded an approximate voter turnout of 80.22 percent. These were the only two assembly segments in Telangana that have registered more than 80 per cent polling. Gajwel assembly segment recorded 79.70 percent approximately. All these three assembly segments fall under the Medak seat.

Several VIPs cast their votes in the erstwhile Medak district.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha cast their vote at their native village in Chinthamadaka while former Minister T Harish Rao cast his vote at Bharathi Nagar in Siddipet town. Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha cast his vote in Andole. BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy cast his vote in government high school Tellapur. Congress candidate Neelam Madhu cast his vote at Chitkul village in Patancheru mandal while BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao cast his vote at Boppapur village in the Dubbak assembly segment.