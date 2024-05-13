BRS president KCR foresees regional parties leading at Centre

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday that regional parties will come to power at the Centre.

The former Telangana chief minister was talking to media persons after casting his vote in his native Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district.

When asked if he would join hands with INDIA bloc in days to come, he said there is nothing like a bloc.

“There is nothing like a block. Now, regional parties will come to power in India,” he said

“There is no doubt in it. This is the situation emerging in the country,” he said when asked about his earlier statement that regional parties will play a key role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

KCR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to step down as per the rule set by the BJP that nobody should take up any position after reaching the age of 75.

The BRS chief hoped that Telangana will record 65-70 per cent polling.

The BRS, which lost power to Congress in Telangana five months ago, is contesting all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state on its own.

KCR and his wife cast their votes in Siddipet Assembly segment, a part of Medak Lok Sabha constituency.