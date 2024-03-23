Lok Sabha polls: BJP to support ally candidates in Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya

The NPP, NPF, and NDPP are the allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

By IANS Published Date - 23 March 2024, 09:50 AM

Imphal: The BJP on Friday decided to support the candidates of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) nominee in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contender in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

BJP’s national spokesperson and Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra said on X: “As per the instructions of the Hon’ble National President of BJP Shri JP Nadda ji, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency, and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.”

The NPP, NPF, and NDPP are the allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP leads the government in Manipur and is an important part of the ruling setup in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Manipur Chief Minister and senior BJP leader N. Biren Singh said on X: “Following the decision taken by the BJP under the guidance of Shri JP Nadda ji, and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that the BJP will lend its support to the Lok Sabha candidate of the NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.”

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate for the Inner Manipur seat.

The NPP, which dominates the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has fielded state minister Ampareen Lyngdoh from the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, besides renominating Agatha K. Sangma from Tura.

Agatha, who is the sister of Conrad Sangma, was the youngest Minister of State during the second UPA government.

For the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, the NDPP has fielded Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Last week, NPP chief Conrad Sangma announced support for the two BJP nominees in Arunachal Pradesh — Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East).