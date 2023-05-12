London Stock Exchange Group to set up tech centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the banking, financial services and insurance sector in Telangana, the London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) has announced its decision to set up a Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, generating employment for about 1,000 people in a year.

The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom, met with Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG, in London.

According to a statement on the Minister’s official Twitter handle, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Telangana government and LSEG. The MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) and McCarthy.

London Stock Exchange Group is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, with a rich history dating back over 300 years. LSEG has a global presence, operating within 70 countries worldwide and serving customers in 190 countries.

E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, A Amarnath Reddy, Chief Information Officer, ITE&C Department were also present.

