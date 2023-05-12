London Stock Exchange Group to set up tech centre in Hyderabad

Friday, May 12, 2023
The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom, met with Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG, in London

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the banking, financial services and insurance sector in Telangana, the London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) has announced its decision to set up a Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, generating employment for about 1,000 people in a year.

The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom, met with Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG, in London.

According to a statement on the Minister’s official Twitter handle, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Telangana government and LSEG. The MoU was signed by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) and McCarthy.

London Stock Exchange Group is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, with a rich history dating back over 300 years. LSEG has a global presence, operating within 70 countries worldwide and serving customers in 190 countries.

E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, A Amarnath Reddy, Chief Information Officer, ITE&C Department were also present.

