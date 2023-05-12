Int’l Commission on Irrigation and Drainage to meet TS irrigation officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Officials will discuss participation of Telangana in the 25th International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage and the 74th International Executive Council meeting to be held at Visakhapatnam from November 1 to 8.

Hyderabad: Representatives of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) will meet Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and Engineer -in- Chief Muralidhar here on Friday.

The Congress has key issues such as tackling water scarcity in agriculture, alternative water resources for irrigated agriculture and new farm techniques that can be adopted to help increase water productivity on its agenda.

Dr K Yella Reddy, Vice President, ICID and R Giridhar, Director, Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (INCID), Central Water Commission are part of the team coming from Delhi to meet the state officials.

The Congress is a triennial event being hosted by India after a gap of 57 years. It was held in India last time in New Delhi in 1966.