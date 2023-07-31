Looking back at Taapsee Pannu’s breakthrough performances ahead of her birthday

As the actor is all set to celebrate her birthday on August 1, let us look at some of her remarkable performances.

By ANI Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu never hesitates in taking up challenging roles and she is known for her powerful performances in movies such as ‘Pink’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, among others. Although she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Chashme Baddoor’ in 2013, she gained a lot of prominence with her movies such as ‘Baby’ and ‘Pink’.

Pink

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s legal drama, ‘Pink’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. Taapsee as Meenal, portrayed an urban girl and her effortless performance impressed the audience.

Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee’s portrayal of a housewife, who is obsessed with crime thriller novels and accused of her husband’s murder, proved her acting capabilities. The ways she conveys emotions through her eyes and facial expressions, proved her to be an outstanding performer.

Thappad

When we are talking about Taapsee, it is impossible to forget her performance in ‘Thappad’. In the movie, she played a housewife who performs her duties perfectly at home and things were going well between the couple until her husband slaps her during a party. From here her fight begins for her self-respect. She excelled as Amrita in the film.

Manmarziyaan

Anurag Kashyap’s romantic comedy featured Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Taapsee as Rumi seemed perfect in portraying a girl, who is rebellious and believes in doing what she wants.

Badla

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Badla’ was an intriguing mystery thriller, in which she collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and other actors including Tony Luke and Amrita Singh. She played a businesswoman, who is a prime suspect in the murder of her lover. Big B and Taapsee’s chemistry made the plot worth watching.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Dunki’. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.