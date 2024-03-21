| Lord Ram To Be The Theme Of Mushaira In Ayodhya

Lord Ram to be the theme of mushaira in Ayodhya

21 March 2024

Ayodhya: Lord Ram will be the theme of a ‘mushaira’ that will be held in Ayodhya on Friday.

Urdu poets and poetesses will present their works written on Lord Ram.

The mushaira aims to showcase the syncretic culture of Uttar Pradesh and the event is being organised by Uttar Pradesh culture and tourism department.

According to the government spokesman, the programme will be presided over by prominent Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi.

Other poets participating in the event include Anjum Rehbar, Fahmi Badayuni, Farhat Ehsaas, Shakeel Azmi, Masoom Ghaziabadi, Madan Mohan Danish, Shariq Kaifi, Dixit Dankouri, Azhar Iqbal, Manish Shukla, Charagh Sharma and Shweta Srivastava Azal.