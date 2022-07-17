| Lorry Runs Amuck In Jagtial Driver Dies After It Falls In Pit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:49 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Jagtial: A urea laden lorry ran amuck at TR nagar in the outskirts of Jagtial town on Sunday morning and driver of the vehicle died after it fell in a water pit.

The lorry proceeding towards Karimnagar from Jagtial hit an RTC bus and a car coming from the opposite direction as the driver lost control over steering. After hitting the bus and car, lorry fell in a roadside water pit resulting in the death of driver Baba on the spot.

Passengers boarded in the RTC bus as well as a car were safe. Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

