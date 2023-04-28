Lost your mobile phone: CEIR is here to help

If your gadget was stolen or lost prior to the launch of CEIR, register your details on website (https://www.ceir.gov.in) and block the gadgets

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:45 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Lost your mobile phone a year ago and confused if the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) launched by the Department of Telecommunication can be of any help. Then, it’s a big Yes!

Citizens who have lost their mobile phones or if any gadget was stolen prior to the launch of CEIR can register details on their website (https://www.ceir.gov.in ) and block the gadgets.

A police official working with the Hyderabad police said that people can directly login to the CEIR website and furnish the details as sought in the online application form and block the gadget rendering it useless for the person who is illegally possessing it.

One needs to fill out the request registration form on ‘www.ceir.gov.in’ for blocking the IMEI of lost/stolen phone, and attach the required documents. After the successful submission of blocking request, the user’s phone is blocked within 24 hours. After the phone has been blocked, it cannot be used on any network across India.

“During submission of the application, one has to authenticate that the gadget belonged to them. Relevant documents to substantiate the claim should be attached to the online application,” said the official.

One needs to keep handy details and documents like IMEI numbers, company name, model and bill and also the date when the mobile was lost and police station complaint details while filing the complaint.

The user’s name, address, identity card, e-mail id, and another mobile number for OTP must be furnished.

So far, leveraging CEIR, the police have successfully tracked around two dozen mobile phones using the CEIR in the Telangana State. The Telangana police is also training its personnel in all 746 police stations in the State in using CEIR. Every police station will be provided with a user ID and password. The person concerned at the police station will be able to block the number after logging into the CEIR; if the gadget is recovered it can be easily unblocked using the software.

Procedure to follow:

• Even if device is lost before the CEIR website launch, users can block them

• The user should block the IMEI of their phone if it has been lost/stolen|

• Fill the request registration form (www.ceir.gov.in) to block the IMEI of lost/stolen phone, and attach the required documents

• After submission of documents, the user’s phone will be blocked within 24 hours

• Once the phone is blocked, it can’t be used on any network across India

• Users must have IMEI of their phone to unblock if their device is located

• To unblock a lost/stolen phone’s IMEI, the user has to report to local police station that it has been found