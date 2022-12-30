Hyderabad-based Vintage Coffee bags Rs 17.6 crore order

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based instant coffee manufacturer Vintage Coffee And Beverages bagged Rs 17.6 crore worth of order from a large brand in South East Asia to supply instant coffee.

This order will help the company strengthen its presence in the South East Asian instant coffee market, said the company’s Managing Director Balakrishna Tati. It is finalising orders with European and West African customers for the supply of consumer packs, the company said.

Indian coffee market is growing at 10 to 15% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising incomes, demand from the institutional sector, changing habits, health benefits, and increased coffee cultivation in India, it said in a release.