Love marriage ends on tragic note in Medak

Girl's parents and relatives came to see the girl after marriage and convinced the girl to return to her parents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 10:13 PM

Girl's parents and relatives came to see the girl after marriage and convinced the girl to return to her parents.

Medak: A love story ended on a tragic note with the alleged suicide of a youngster as he was unable to bear the fact that his wife left him days after their marriage at Kanchanapally village in Kowdipally mandal on Wednesday.

According to Kowdipally police, Chowdaripeta Anjaneyulu (22), a resident of Kanchanapally, had fallen in love with a girl from Vadiyaram village in Chegunta mandal. As the elders opposed their marriage proposal, they left their homes two weeks ago and got married in a temple. They then returned to Anjaneyulu’s residence. The girl’s parents and relatives came to see the girl and convinced the girl to return to her parents. Unable to bear the separation, Anjaneyulu died, allegedly by hanging himself in his agriculture field.

The police registered a case following a complaint from his father Mallesham.